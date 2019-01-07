Glam and Glory to transform lives through Malawi beauty pageants

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Glam and Glory has embarked on acountrywide beauty talent search ahead of Miss Glam and Glory scheduled for this year.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, Glam and Glory project manager Faith Kaunde said Miss Glam and Glory aims at promoting and developing the unique talent in each of the contestants.

“This is a conventional beauty pageant. Apart from promoting beauty, confidence and talent, the project is a crucial vehicle for female economic empowerment, skills transfer and community impact.

“We started with auditions in Lilongwe at Bridge View Hotel. The Lilongwe winners then competed at community level in area 36, area 25, area 23, Chinsapo and Luanar. We also went to Kasungu and Dedza,” Kaunde narrated.

She added: “We have also taken on board the making and promotion of the use of reusable sanitary pads at community level as one of the core mandates of this pageant. With the help from chiefs, we have distributed sanitary pads to 50 women and girls. In addition, the winners at community level have become ambassadors championing the making and using of reusable sanitary pads.”

She then disclosed that Glam and Glory beauty talent search will be heading to the northern and southern region searching for beauties who will contest at national level.

Miss Catholic University 2017 who is also Miss World University 2018 MarumboMtonga and Social Worker Dana Dumuya have been identified as judges while LaToya Dziko is Glam and Glory model groomer.

According to Kaunde, the pageant also provides an opportunity for local fashion designers to showcase their work to the wider audience and also provides exposure to local performing artists.

“Apart from the beauty pageant, we have recruited a team of budding musicians, DJs, sound and lighting engineers,” she added.

Glam and Glory is an Indian multiple brand under LifeOn Lab Private Limited, a research based cosmetic manufacturing organization which fills the gap amongst beauty care offer research based, result oriented and safe solutions through their products.

