Global Fund satisfied with Malawi on use of its resources

The Global Fund says it is satisfied with how Malawi has used funding she got from the organisation three years ago.

Global Fund’s Senior Portfolio Manager, Musoke Sempala made the remarks during a National Dialogue on Global Fund Grant Implementation that ran from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.

“We have secured about $14 billion for the whole world to be used for the coming years. This is a sign of trust from Global Fund on how prudent we spend our financial resources worldwide.

“We commend Malawi for the positive record on how she has spent the chunk she was allocated for in the previous three years,” he said.

Chief Secretary to Government, Lloyd Muhara said the country used the funds for deploying 1008 health workers, installing of solar power in 103 health facilities and distributing 10 million mosquito nets among others.

“The grants were put to proper use and have assisted in the reduction of malaria, TB and HIV and AIDS cases.

“We are looking forward to more funding as we expect to continue waging successful battles against the three diseases,” he said.

Principal Secretary for Ministry of Health and Population Services, Dan Namalika said the $360 million grant the ministry received has already changed people’s lives in the country.

“Malawi was allocated a grant of $460 million where the Ministry of Health got $360 million from this grant which has been put to proper use.”

He further said the grant has assisted the country’s hospitals to have adequate drugs in stock and patients receiving free drugs, a development that has reduced registration of new cases.

He added that TB, Malaria and HIV-related cases have also been reduced.

However, he said that 50 per cent of such infections affected young people which he described as a worrisome situation.

Mechanism Country Coordinator, an office created to handle all Global Fund issues, Maziko Matemba who also represents civil society organizations in the country said the Global Fund has improved health standards in the country and said he expected more aid in the next three-year grant that will commence in 2021.

“Our role is to nominate principal recipients, help in developing a concept note and monitoring the implementation of the whole project.

“We have all the reason to smile as a country for the good report we have on how we have used our grants as a country,” he said.

World Vision, Action Aid and UNAIDS are some of the organisations that participated in the dialogue on Global Fund Grant Implementation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :