Police embark on festive season awareness campaigns in Lilongwe

Lilongwe Police Station will on Monday embark on massive awareness campaign on road safety and crime prevention in the city’s major trading centres in a bid to make sure residents enjoy peaceful festive season.

The awareness campaign which is usually conducted towards the festive season is aimed at ensuring that Lilongwe residents enjoy Christmas and New Year without any criminal activities.

The campaign will include meetings with various committees, including Asian and Nigerian communities that live in the city.

Lilongwe Police Station’s Community Policing Coordinator, Inspector Malango Mwasinga said in an interview they have lined up a number of activities that will highlight issues on road safety, crime prevention and child abuse among others.

“As community police, we are intensifying the campaign in all major trading centres to sensitise the masses, we don’t want to leave anybody behind,” Mwasinga said.

Mwasinga further asked the public to join hands with police during the campaign for them to work effectively as they did last year.

He said last year they registered few criminal cases and still hoped it would be the same this year.

“Last year during same campaign period, we did not register any serious cases on gender based violence (GBV) because there was cordial relationship with members of the public.

“We noted that there was improvement on the cases and reports on GBV. There was also a decline in those cases in family set-ups,” he said.

On road safety precaution, Mwasinga said management will engage a number of schools apart from going in their communities and religious gatherings, saying they do not want to leave out any group.

“People need to be equipped with information, to take caution whenever using the roads of Malawi to avoid accidents, we don’t want anyone to be involved in any kind of accident because prevention is better that cure,” he added.

The campaign will run from December 16, 2019 to January 15, 2020 targeting Chinsapo, Namitete, Msundwe, Kauma, Mtandire, Kandikole, Likuni, Mpingu and Mitundu among other places.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :