Nic Thindwa releases new video Ndikuchengete

Hip hop artist Nic Thindwa continues to showcase his creativity in composition following the release of his new Kwasa Kwasa banger ‘Ndikuchengete‘ dubbed, ‘Ke-December’.

Thindwa, who is based in the UK, told Nyasa Times that s he is working hard to become Malawi great music export in the UK.

The smash hit was produced at Weapons of Peace Records by Eugene Suwedi who also comes on the chorus.

“I just wanted to give people something different from the usual. Ndikuchengete is a song for everyone and people are actually enjoying it at weddings and different joyful events,” Thindwa said.

Thindwa, the Boom Boom hit maker, has been performing the song live, recently he played it at Malawi event in Derby.

‘That was last week when I went to perform at one of the events. It was amazing. People reacted massively to the hit and I got terrific love throughout the performance,” he said.

The video of the song has been produced by another Malawian talent videographer based in UK, Davie Sazuze.

Thindwa has worked with a number of artists, in Malawi and abroad including Dan Lu, Nepman and Pong G.

You can access the new video on YouTube or download it on Mikozi by just searching ‘Ndikuchengete’ on the respective websites or watch the song below.

