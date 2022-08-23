‘Go there and be the shining light’, minister Usi tells graduating students

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, Michael Usi has said graduating from form four is a good starting point for students to develop personal visions in order to achieve their goals in life.

The minister said this on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Thuchila Community Day Secondary School in Mulanje when he was invited to speak to graduating students at the school before they sit for their MSCE from August 30, 2022.

Dr Usi said he did not hesitate to accept the invitation to speak to the students because, apart from the fact that he comes from the same area, it is also his personal conviction that young people are the perfect light of the world, and that they must be inspired to do the right things.

He said he is a perfect example of someone who made it despite the odds being stuck against him. He, therefore, used his personal story to drive home the fact that hard work and determination are often the prerequisites for someone to achieve academic greatness.

“I have two Master’s Degrees and a PhD, which is the last degree that one can get. My background was even worse than some of you because I grew up in poverty, but I was determined to change my circumstances through creating personal goals and to focus. You do not need to have a superhuman status to achieve this but everything is possible with determination. The first and important thing is the fear of God,” said the minister.

The minister also advised the graduating students against being used by politicians saying often times politicians have the habit of using young people, especially during political campaign, to heckle and even unleash violence against political opponents.

“You need to be careful and to guard yourselves against being used by politicians. They will use you and most likely dump you; sometimes even put you on collision course with the law, and putting you in trouble and leave you there whilst they are gone. This will break your heart,” said the minister.

In his remarks, Headmaster of the School, a Mr Bwanaisa, said Thuchila CDSS has a population of 374 students of which 193 are boys whilst 181 are girls . He said every year the school enrolls an average of 100 learners from the Ministry of Education to start their form one at the school.

Dr. Usi said the school has over the years been performing well at MSCE level, sending many students to public universities despite facing a myriad of challenges.

The Headmaster added that last year the school sent two boys and a girl while this year the school has sent three boys and a girl to public universities in the country, including Mzuzu University, Chancellor College and MUBAS.

He said among other challenges, the school was devastated by the two cyclones, Anna and Gombe to the extent that its roof was blown off on top of being submerged in the water.

He thanked the coordination that is there between the EDM office and teachers plus the assistance that the school received from PTA funds for making it possible for the school to come back from this devastation.

“Thanks to our EDM office for the provision of the tents and to our neighbor, Chingoni Primary School for they managed to squeeze so that we temporarily use one of their blocks.

‘Let me also thank the teachers as well as students for they persevered in ensuring that teaching and learning should continue despite having the un-conductive environment,” said the headteacher .

Earlier, outgoing head boy, Vincent Chitala, thanked the minister for sparing his time to grace the graduation ceremony.

He also thanked the teachers for the work they are doing despite lacking resources, as well as parents for their support while assuring them that they will dedicate all their focus on the exams so that they pass with flying colours.

The occasion was spiced with poem recitals from the graduating as well as current students; drama performances as well as a lot of dancing from the graduating students.

Among the people in attendance were chief; members of the school committee; the Officer in Charge for Chitakale Police Unit and parents.

