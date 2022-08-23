Pastor arrested for indecent assault in Lilongwe

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 30-year-old pastor for touching and inserting his fingers into the private parts of two sisters in the name of cleansing them from evil spirits.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chigalu said on Monday that the suspect, Juma Njera, ministers at Come to Jesus Ministries at Maye area in Nathenje, Lilongwe.

Chigalu said on Saturday, August 20, 2022, Njera invited the victims, who are aged 24 and 17 years, respectively, to his house for special prayers after he earlier prophesied to them that they were possessed with demons that need deliverance.

“On arrival at around 19:00 hours, the sisters were first given the so called holy water to wash their faces for the demons to go out of them,” he said.

Then the suspect told the victims that the anointing water was failing to effectively work because the girls’ evil spirits entered them through their private parts and thus, there was a need for special deliverance by physically touching the affected parts, he said.

According to Chigalu, the suspect then ordered the victims to remove their clothes and started inserting his fingers into the girls’ private parts, one by one, claiming that it was the only way the demons would be defeated.

When he finished doing the same, he said, the suspect escorted the victims home since it was dark.

However, after reaching home, he said, the sisters narrated the whole ordeal to their parents who later took them to Nathenje Police Post to report the matter.

This led to the arrest of the suspect who has since been charged with two counts of indecent assault, Chigalu said.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer the charges.

Njera hails from Chiphole Village, Traditional Authority Mambo in Mangochi District.

