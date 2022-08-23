Norway funds CHRR on protection of people with albinism

The government of Norway has supported the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) with K790 million aimed at intensifying projects that can protect people with albinism and elderly people who are often falsely accused of practising witchcraft.

Chief Executive Officer for CHRR, Michael Kaiyatsa, has confirmed the development to the local media saying his organisation will be working hand in hand with the Malawi Police Service and all other stakeholders in the intended project.

“The Norwegian government recognises that people with albinism and the elderly are facing huge problems emanating from different forms of abuse. We have seen elderly people being killed and being discriminated against.

“This project is very important because the abuses are still there. We want to establish groups that can help to protect people with albinism and the elderly in the country’s villages,” Kaiyatsa explained.

One stakeholder in the fight against abuses towards the elderly, Malawi Network for Older Persons Organisation (MANEPO), has said this is a very welcome development.

Executive Director for MANEPO, Andrew Kavala, told Nyasa Times that his organisation is ready to work hand in hand with CHRR.

“Any programme that aims at fighting abuses on the elderly is a welcome development. MANEPO is always ready to work with all other stakeholders in fighting the vice so that there is a huge impact in rooting out the vice,” Kavala explained.

MANEPO has been condemning the rising number of mob justice cases in the country especially those targeting older persons falsely accused of practising witchcraft.

