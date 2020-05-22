Go well, Jane Ansah, but history won’t be kind to you! 

Actually, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah —a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal—was just supposed to tender her resignation, pack her things and, like Dambudzo Marechera, leave.

But her resignation, on that Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) television exclusive interview on Thursday, was totally ambiguous.

“I have written the appointing authority to step aside from my position as MEC Chairperson. I am yet to get a response,” she told MBC presenter Vincent Khonyongwa.

Does this mean she has only expressed an intention to resign? What if the appointing authority, President Peter Mutharika, rejects her intention to resign?

Well, whichever way you look at her careful wording while unveiling her revelation; we all know—with a sigh of relief, that Malawi is, finally, free from the shackles of Jane Ansah.

For what we know and agree is that Jane Ansah, just like all her predecessors, came to MEC an honest person.

Her honesty, however, was tested when the results of the May 20 2019 Tri-partite elections were called to question by some quarters.

Shockingly, Jane Ansah proved to be a Supreme Court judge of partiality when, visibly and audibly, she defiantly stood up, attacking and ridiculing every force that questioned the authenticity of the electoral process she managed.

Because of her constant ridicules and arrogance, most Malawians spent the best part of 2019 in the streets, violently demonstrating her ouster to which, like a northern star, she responded with a flash of a middle finger.

When the entire nation reached a boiling point of mass protests—tensions rising to the brim, police getting overwhelmed and the defense force coming in; Jane Ansah was at her usual ease, taking selfies and posing like a 14 year-old, a clear indication that she just didn’t care anything at all.

Even when the Constitutional Court, on that historic February 2 ruling, declared the elections she managed null and void, finding her commission incompetent and calling for fresh elections, Jane Ansah never showed even a grain of remorse.

Again, even when her peers at Supreme Court upheld Concourt ruling and lambasted her with slaps that smelled incompetence, Jane Ansah was busy, in her arrogant tone, telling off journalists, saying: “Kodi simumapemphera?”

With just a shame, but she lived.

Elections are critical in democracy because it is that moment when people, through their vote, decide how they want to be governed.

Any irregularity in the electoral process that suffocates the will of the people is a direct assault on people’s choice and, whichever way, it must not be tolerated.

Jane Ansah symbolized a dark force that assaulted our democracy and her continued clung to MEC was not good for Malawi and generations to come.

Now that, reluctantly and ambiguously, she has resigned, there is quite little in the cup of honesty she is going home with.

The respect, the integrity, the honesty and the adoration that brought her to MEC is all gone.

She goes home weighed with guilt and anger—and that is where her history, the history of Jane Ansah’s stay at MEC begins. It will be one a profile in shame.

