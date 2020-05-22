Chilima welcomes Ansah’s resignation: ‘No one will bastardise Malawi fresh elections’
The country’s estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is running mate to Tonse Alliance torch-bearer Lazarus Chakwera, has welcomed the resignation of the embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah just a month to go before the country holds a court-ordered fresh presidential election.
Chilima was speaking Friday during his trade mark Imbizos starting with Mvera in Dowa ending with Kaphatenga in Salima.
“This is what Malawians have been demanding that Ansah must go over her handling of the disputed election,” said Chilima in welcoming the news of her stepping down.Leading human rights activists had been planning a fresh wave of protests next week to force Ansah to step down. Ansah denied she was giving in to pressure.
“I have fought a good fight and I go happy,” she told state-broadcaster MBC on Thursday evening .”I have worked with clean hands and I have no skeletons in my cupboard.”
But Chilima said Ansah was the architect of the flawed elections which were annulled by the court.
He said the opposition under the electoral grouping of nine political parties, among them, Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM Party, People’s Party (PP), Umodzi Party (UP) and People’s Transformation Party (Petra) will ensure that no-one bastardise democracy and engage in electoral brinkmanship.
Chilima said the Tonse Alliance will win the election which will be credible, free and fair.
The energetic Chilima, also lifted a 50 kilogramme bag of fertiliser urging people to vote for Tonse Alliance because, among others, the leadership will reduce fertiliser prices to K4 495 per 50 kilogramme bag and the new fertiliser price will be announced on day one of new presidency.
“Believe us that this will be done. In fact Dr. Chakwera is committed on this and will announce the new price in his acceptance speech. This will not take three days or a week. This is instant. We have to deal with food security once and for all,” said Chilima.
“If they come here and tell you that the figure I am mentioning is for a 20 kg, please tell them in the face that I showed you a 50 Kg bag. For them, they can not slash the prices because it will mean they will minimize their sources of theft,” said Chilima.
Speaking earlier in most of the venues, MCP youth director Richard Chimwendo Banda assured the people that Chakwera and Chilima is the only pair geared to uplift people’s lives and develop Malawi.
“Let us do our part for voting for them as President and running mate. We will put in mechanisms to ensure that everyone goes to vote on the polling day,” he said.
Chilima started the weekend campaign trail on Thursday with 9 stops and by Saturday is expected to conduct 24 whistle stops and one main rally in just 72 hours.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I do hope it looks as simple as it sounds1 we don’t want corruption in the judiciary either! we don’t want biased decision making based on Chibale ai!
Brother saulos u runningmate wa mcp mwalowa ndi phuma… Lifting bags of fertiliser, kubwetuka mkati. Koma mukwanitsa 10 years ya chakwera?
Chilima learn to be the last to speak..you will cry foul soon. Chanco lecturers say she hasn’t resigned properly so maybe Jane ansah is still mec chair. Waiting for concourt determination on this… Has ansah resigned properly or not? Kuli la nyenyenye!
Chilima phokoso ngati akhala president. Musiyireni Chakwera. You will soon be sent to the vice presidencys pit of darkness. Where you will be forgotten and so will your party.
Cilima why not close your stinky mouth. Always opening your mouth like a toilet. Kupupuluma,lero akusankkhe iwe ukhale chair wa mec I have never seen a foolish vice president like Cilima.
Your youth won’t go with you to MCp. They are now following Atupele. Ndevu ngati tonde wobwelera kumalonda
IWE NDIWE WODWALA KWAMBIRI……kulemba zolota basi…Youth wanzeru angapite kwa aa wopusa uja….kungothandizira amfumu kuledzera basi……mufera fungo..
Mulungu akayamba ntchito amayimalizitsa……
CHILIMA ndi chitsilu kwabasi
Misonkho idzakhala yokwela kwambili
Bolani….to accelerate development…as long as we are seeing where our MSONKHOZ will be going….not zikuchitika panozi….
Ha she really resigned. You better wait before making any comment.You could be her target among the people to fool around.
Chiri kwa mzako nyanga.Let Chakwera /Chirima/Mtambo choose a new Chairman.
Shonai Dont you know that they have been vindicated? they said the MEC stole the elections, they went to court, the court cases were streamlined live via Radios, the country listened to the case, the evidence was very clear that they messed up our elections, the Concourt ruled in their favour, MEC and DPP appealed the case to Supreme Court of Appeal, they listened to the case and analysed the evidence, the upheld the ruling saying MEC messed up our elections, They said MEC commisioners must resign, Mary Nksoi wayambapo kuthawa last week, yesterday MEC chair resigned, palibe chosatha in… Read more »
Komatu nkhani yakukhoti yinali muChichewatu!!!