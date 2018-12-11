Golf tourney raises K4m for needy students

A fundraising golf tournament held at Lilongwe Golf Club on Saturday organized by Rotary Club of Bwaila in aid of Ndiphunzire EducationFund raked in about K4 million.

Assistant District Governor for Rotary Clubs of Bwaila, Lilongwe and Chipata, Joseph Chavula said Bwaila Club established the Ndiphunzire Education Fund to help deserving needy students whose applicationsfor fees have been rejected by the Higher Education Students Loans and GrantsBoard.

Mattal (right) and Mzondi (2nd right) pose with two of the winners

He said the Grants Board received over 9,800 applications this year alone but only 21.7 percent of these were considered.

Chavula 45.7 percent of rural students, most them girls, struggle to raise fees for their education.

“We want to help the government in educating some of those many deserving students for the betterment of the country’s future,” he said.

Chavula disclosed that deserving needy students to benefit from Ndiphunzire Education Fund shall be monitored by Rotary Club of Bwaila at their schools to access their school performance reports.

Immediate past president of the club, Vijay Mattal said they will intesify many other fundraising avenues to beef up the fund so that more of these needy students are assisted.

Director of Planning in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Rodwell Mzondi commended Rotary Club of Bwaila for the initiative, saying educating the citizenry is not the duty of government alone.

The golf tournament on Saturday attracted a good field of golfers, mainly from within Lilongwe, whose winners went home with prizes sponsored by companies such as Umodzi Park, Standard Bank and Nico General.

