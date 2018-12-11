Female prison warder wins K10 million grand Airtel BanduloBandulo prize

Grace Pearson, a female prison warder at Maula Prison in Lilongwe, on Monday emerged winner of the MK10 million grand prize of AirtelBandulo Bandulo promotion.

Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promo winner gets grand prize

The promotion ran from August 15 to December 5 and 28 people across the country won MK1 million each in 14 weekly draws.

At least 1,050 Airtel subscribers won the 4G internet Mifi internet routers each while 1,050 others received K10,000 cash each.

The promotion has seen plenty of ordinary and needy Malawians such as school students, women, villagers and mere vendors benefiting and several K1 million winners openly declared that they would put the money they won to good use by building houses and others saying they will invest into business ventures.

It takes years of serious savings for an ordinary Malawian to accumulate K1 million and earning that amount at one go can prompt wildcelebrations and the winners usually declare to invest in some lifetime goals.

Airtel spent K24 million on the 24 winners who got K1 million each of their prize money in the weekly draws and on top of that the company also spent about K36.7 million on the 4G internet Mifi routers it gave out.

According to Airtel Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Norah Chavula Chirwa each router costs K35,000.

And the company spent about K10.5 million on the 1,050 who received K10,000 each.

That means Airtel has spent about K70 million in running the Bandulo Bandulo promotion, perhaps making it one of the most lavish promotions in the country.

That is minus costs for other logistics for Airtel officials and journalists who crisscrossed the country to present cheques to the winners.

Addressing a news conference at its headquarters in the capital Lilongwe after the final draw, Airtel Marketing Director, Frank Magombo expressed satisfaction that the objective of the promotion had been achieved.

Magombo disclosed that the promotion boosted its customers base on bundles usage from 30 to 50 percent.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :