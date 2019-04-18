Golowa Phiri appointed ActionAid Malawi executive director

The Board of ActionAid Malawi (AAM) has announced the appointment of Assan Golowa-Phiri as AAM Executive Director, effective 15th April 2019.

Golowa-Phiri is a Malawian national with over 18 years local and international experience in the development sector.

According to a statement ActionAid Malawi issued on Thursday and made available to Nyasa Times, its Board Chairperson, Professor Address Malata believes Golowa’s qualifications and career credentials will significantly contribute to AAM promises set out in its Country Strategy Paper.

“The Board congratulates Mr. Golowa-Phiri as he assumes this challenging but fulfilling position. The Board believes Assan’s qualifications and career credentials will significantly contribute to the achieve AAM promises set out in AAM Country Strategy Paper(V), Action for Social Justice,” stated Malata.

AAM Board then thanked Government of Malawi, donor community, Civil Society Organisations, the media and general public in advancing for a just, equitable and sustainable Malawi “together.”

Golowa Phiri worked in World Vision International initially as an Operations Director (Southern Malawi) and later as Southern Africa Programme Effectiveness Specialist covering 9 Country Offices.

He later joined Concern Worldwide in Sudan as Programme Director. Assan has just concluded his assignment in Tanzania as Country Director for BRAC International.

Assan holds MBA in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University (USA), an MA in Rural Social Development from Reading University (UK) as well as Bachelor of Public Administration from the University of Malawi.

He is a member of the Humanitarian Accountability Partnership, the Africa Evaluation Association and holds membership to several associations and Networks both locally and internationally.

Additionally, he is a Master Gender Trainer.

