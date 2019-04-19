Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi denies endorsing any candidate

Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (Qmam) has clarified that the association did not endorse anyone for May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections but it only met with President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace.

Qmam chairperson Osman Karim the association members were invited by the Head of State but they did not endorse his re-election bid.

Karim explained that the issue of endorsing anyone for a second term did not form part of discussions during the meeting.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports that we have made an endorsement for President’s second term bid. We are not endorsing candidates,” Karim said.

The Muslim women under the Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi also distanced themselves from reports that they have endorsed Mutharika.

Earlier, the Islamic Commission for Justice and Freedom (ICJF) Abdul Rahaman Ajasie announced that the commission is backing Mutharika for a second term.

Islamic commission for justice and freedom was established to fight for Muslim rights in the country.

Ajasie said Muslims need equitable opportunities in accessing government education in all disciplines, with more emphasis on tertiary levels.

“We wish for Islamic studies to be introduced at the University of Malawi as theology. Arabic language, which is one of the United Nations (UN) languages, should be introduced in government education systems, just like English and French,” he said.

The Muslims however bemoan that they have been marginalised in government and demand that the political spectrum where parastatal, Cabinet, diplomatic missions and government commissions appointments should take into account equitable representation of adherent Islam in addition to other major religious faiths.

They also need the recognition of Islamic cultural principles such as Islamic marriages (Nikkah) in our legal system.

In the presidential race, out of the seven candidates, there is only on Moslem – Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF) and one Moslem running mate Mohammed Sidik Mia of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

