Ambulance crisis hits Ntcheu District

Health and medical workers in Ntcheu have expressed concern over lack of ambulances in the district as there are only three ambulances to serve 500 000 people.

Sources at the district health office said the situation is hampering delivery health services to the people.

“We have six ambulances at the district health office but three are grounded due to break downs, the situation is very pathetic,” said our source.

The source said health centres like Phanga are hit most because they are in the remotest areas, about 126 kilometres from the district health office and relies on the ambulances.

District Commissioner for Ntcheu Smart Gwedemula said the grunded ambulances will soon be back on the road therefore there was no need to worry.

Health ministry spokesperson Joshua Malango said the government s buying 100 ambulances some of which will go to Ntcheu.

