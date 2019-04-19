Nyasa Music Festival starts this Good Friday: Castel Malawi pumps K4m

The inaugural Nyasa Music Festival (NMF) starts this Good Friday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre for the three-day event expected to run from Friday till Sunday.

NMG director James Makunje Jnr said everything is on track.

The festival has attracted some big names from the South African urban music landscape such as Busiswa Gqulu, Dj Kaygee The Vibe, AKA, Nasty C, Prince Kaybee and Dj Noxx.

Fredokiss, Gwamba, Faith Mussa, Kell Kay, Bossaro Music Group, Malinga Mafia, Dj Nathan Tunes and Patience Namadingo will complete the set of local outfits.

Meanwhile, Castel Malawi Limited has pumped K4 million through their Carlsberg brand, partnering Nyasa Music Group, who are the organisers of the festival, as the official beverage sponsor .

Castel Malawi senior brands manager for alcoholic beverages Widdy Nsona said their partnership with Nyasa underlines their age-old commitment to promoting local art, particularly music.

“The Carlsberg brand is all about fun and music. Being Easter season, we know most of our consumers will be free and will love to go and have fun at Kamuzu Stadium as they enjoy their favourite beer brands. We felt this is an opportunity for us,” he said.

Nsona said the arrangement which they have made with organisers is that will allow them to have a range of their brands at the festival at prices which they have agreed with the organisers.

Having held the Nyasa Music Awards the past two years, Makunje said the awards will come later in the year and that for now people should gear for the festival.

In the past, Nyasa Music has brought to Malawi such big names as South African rapper Casper Nyovest and last year the awards ceremony was headlined by South African actor and socialite Somizi Mhlongo.

