Good news: Fewer Malawians will need food assistance by 2025

The number of Malawians requiring humanitarian food aid is expected to drop significantly by May 2025, from the current 3.5 million to between one million and 1.5 million. This optimistic projection comes from the November 2024 Food Assistance Outlook Brief by the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (Fews Net).

Fews Net attributes this improvement to the anticipated recovery in Malawi’s Central and Southern regions, previously hit by drought. These areas are projected to shift to a Stressed classification (IPC Phase 2) during the main harvest season, as agricultural activities boost both food availability and income from crop sales. Favorable rainfall forecasts for the 2024–25 season are expected to drive this positive change after years of below-average harvests.

While food insecurity remains a pressing issue, with food inflation currently at 40.3% and overall inflation at 34.3% as of September 2024, there is hope for relief. Economics Association of Malawi President Bertha Chikadza notes that improved food availability could lower food inflation, easing the economic burden for many households.

Globally, Fews Net predicts that 130 to 140 million people across 30 monitored countries will require food assistance by May 2025. However, Malawi joins countries like Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, and Burkina Faso in projecting a reduction in those needing aid, signaling the success of recovery efforts.

This progress reflects the effectiveness of government initiatives, agricultural interventions, and favorable weather conditions in reducing food insecurity. As Malawi’s food situation continues to improve, there is hope for a more stable and resilient future for millions of Malawians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!