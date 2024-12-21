Justice for Buleya Lule? Six convicted, four acquitted in High Court ruling

The High Court in Lilongwe has convicted six police officers over the 2019 death of Buleya Lule, a suspect who died in police custody under mysterious circumstances. Judge Chifundo Kachale delivered the ruling on Friday, confirming the involvement of the six in Lule’s murder.

The convicted officers—Paul Chipole, Ikram Malata, Richard Kalawire, Innocent Lwanda, Maxwell Mbuzi, and Abel Maseya—were found guilty of murder, negligence of duty, and causing bodily harm. The court established that the officers failed in their duty to protect Lule from harm while in custody and used violence in an attempt to extract a confession.

However, four other officers were acquitted, including former Police Commissioner Evelista Mvula Chisale, Steven Mashonga, Wallen Joshua Chavinda, and Chifundo Chiwambo. The judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to link them to the crime.

Reacting to the verdict, state lawyer Dzikondianthu Malunda expressed satisfaction with the outcome, while defense lawyer Luwano Mwawutwa vowed to continue fighting for the convicted officers. Sentencing for the six is scheduled for January 8, 2024.

The courtroom was packed as the verdict was read, with legal representatives, family members, and the public keenly following the proceedings. Lule’s death, which occurred after he was accused of abducting a boy with albinism in Dedza District, sparked outrage and calls for accountability.

The case initially involved 13 officers, but three were acquitted in 2022 after the court found no evidence to connect them to the murder. Friday’s ruling has been hailed by some as a step towards justice, though the acquittals and pending sentences have left others divided.

As the sentencing date approaches, the nation awaits to see how the courts will handle the punishment for those found guilty in one of Malawi’s most high-profile cases of police misconduct.

