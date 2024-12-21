Malawi Electoral Commission to conduct supplementary voter registration

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced it will conduct a supplementary voter registration exercise to address gaps identified during the initial registration phases for the 2025 General Election. The decision follows a High Court directive issued on October 25, 2024, and a review of the voter registration process conducted earlier this year.

In a statement issued on December 20, 2024, MEC said the supplementary exercise will target specific groups of eligible voters who were unable to register during the first three phases. These include individuals who registered with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) after October 21, 2024, and those who applied for civil registration but did not receive their National ID numbers before the initial registration closed.

The Commission clarified that no new civil registration applications will be accepted during the supplementary registration. However, NRB staff will be present to assist with identification and verification for applicants facing challenges with their proof of national registration.

The supplementary voter registration will take place in councils covered under all three phases of the initial exercise. Councils in Phase 1 include Chitipa, Karonga, Salima, Dedza, and Mulanje, among others. Those in Phases 2 and 3 include Nkhata Bay, Kasungu, Zomba, Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mangochi.

MEC pledged to provide specific dates and further guidelines for the supplementary registration in due course. The Commission emphasized that the exercise is a critical step to ensure all eligible voters are included and to comply with the court’s directive.

The announcement comes as Malawi prepares for the 2025 General Election, with stakeholders calling for a transparent and inclusive process to strengthen democratic participation.

