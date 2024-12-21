EDITORIAL: Is Chakwera’s government failing to safeguard Lake Malawi?

The recent release of an official map by Tanzania that includes Lake Malawi within its territory has sparked serious concerns about the Chakwera administration’s commitment to defending Malawi’s sovereignty. The map, issued by Tanzania’s Ministry of Education, claims the lake is shared equally between the two countries, directly challenging Malawi’s long-held stance that the entire lake belongs to it.

Tanzania’s Ministry of Education has gone as far as instructing all teachers to use this map in classrooms, rejecting what it claims are inaccuracies shown on platforms like Google Maps. “Teachers are urged to educate students about the correct borders and ensure that our national map is used in classrooms,” the directive states. This move raises the stakes in the decades-old border dispute, subtly indoctrinating Tanzania’s youth with claims that contradict Malawi’s territorial rights.

The Tanzanian government has framed this issue as part of ongoing diplomatic discussions, yet their unilateral actions—like releasing maps and enforcing them in schools—are anything but collaborative. The move also follows historical claims by Tanzania that the border runs through the middle of Lake Malawi, a claim rooted in colonial-era agreements. Malawi, however, asserts full ownership of the lake, citing a treaty from the 19th century.

But as Tanzania pushes its narrative more aggressively, questions arise: where does Malawi stand? Has President Chakwera’s government been assertive enough in safeguarding Lake Malawi? Or is Malawi being quietly outmaneuvered by its neighbor?

Critics argue that the Chakwera administration has shown a worrying lack of urgency in addressing this pressing issue. While Tanzania actively shapes public opinion and reinforces its claim through education and diplomacy, Malawi seems to be playing defense. For a matter so central to national sovereignty, the silence from Malawi’s leadership is deafening.

This is not just about maps. It is about identity, sovereignty, and resources. Lake Malawi is not only a national symbol but also a critical economic lifeline for Malawians, supporting fishing communities, tourism, and potential oil exploration. A failure to safeguard it risks not just territorial integrity but the livelihoods of millions.

The Chakwera administration must step up. Clear, assertive action is needed to counter Tanzania’s increasingly aggressive claims. Diplomatic engagement must go hand in hand with a robust campaign to reinforce Malawi’s rights at home and abroad. This includes educating Malawians about the historical basis of Malawi’s claim and engaging international bodies to mediate the dispute before Tanzania’s narrative gains more traction.

The question remains: will the Chakwera government rise to the occasion, or will it allow Malawi’s sovereignty over its precious lake to be eroded, one map at a time? The nation—and history—awaits the answer.

