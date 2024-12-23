Sponsors, FAM delights in Castel Cup outcome

Sponsors Castel Malawi Limited and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) have expressed excitement over the improved level of competition in this year’s Castel Challenge Cup.

This season’s competition wrapped up on Saturday with Blantyre-based Mighty Mukuru Wanderers defeating Mzuzu City Hammers 1-0 to clinch the highest football cup on the land.

The victory not only earned Wanderers the coveted Castel Trophy, but also a cash prize of K55 million, marking a celebratory moment for the team and its fans.

Lavern Chitakata, Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications for Castel Malawi Limited, expressed satisfaction with the event’s success and fans’ peaceful conduct.

“We are thrilled by the turnout and the vibrant energy at the stadium. Seeing supporters of both teams turn out in large numbers to witness the thrilling encounter was exciting. The match was thrilling, and managing the tournament with so many participating teams has been rewarding,” said Chatakata.

Chitakata also hinted at an even more promising future for the Castel Challenge Cup.

“We are proud to have raised the bar in Malawian football and are excited to announce that next year’s package will be even more exciting for football lovers. We encourage everyone to stay tuned. As Castel, we are happy to announce our commitment to a K1 billion sponsorship for the next season.”

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to supporting sports development. Football has the power to inspire and unite, and we are proud to play a role in nurturing its growth in Malawi,” said Chitakata.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya praised the quality of the competition and the partnership with Castel Malawi.

“This season has been exceptional, showcasing talented players and skilled coaches. We are grateful to Castel Malawi for their continued trust and support. This partnership goes beyond monetary support because it is about creating opportunities, fostering talent, and building a legacy for the sport in Malawi,” Haiya remarked.

Speaking after the match, goal scorer Thierry Tanjong Sama expressed his joy and pride in contributing to his team’s victory.

“This is a dream come true for me. Coming off the bench and being able to make such an impact in a game of this magnitude is something every player dreams of. It wasn’t just my goal; it was a team effort. We worked hard throughout the tournament, and I am proud of how we came together as a team,” said Sama.

Despite their loss, Mzuzu City Hammers walked away with a K25 million prize as runners-up.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC and Panthers FC, who reached the semi-finals, each received K12 million for their commendable performances.

The Castel Challenge Cup has become a cornerstone of Malawian football, fostering competition and talent development.

The 2024 edition not only captivated fans but also highlighted the growth of the sport in the country, with the promise of even greater opportunities in the years to come.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!