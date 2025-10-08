GOOD NEWS! Salima Sugar Company Officials Return to Work as Operations Resume

Officials at Salima Sugar Company have returned to their offices after being assured by police that they were free to resume operations, bringing relief to workers, farmers, and stakeholders across the sugar industry.

The company’s Executive Chairman, Wester Kosam, expressed delight that the misunderstanding had been resolved, noting that the temporary closure had the potential to cause significant losses.

“This is not like any other company; it is a production company. Even short interruptions can create huge challenges. We are glad to be back and look forward to resuming our work,” Kosam said.

Sources report that milling at the company’s factory has been intermittent in recent weeks, sparking concerns among sugarcane farmers about potential losses due to delayed processing. Kosam explained that a shortage of foreign currency has made it difficult to maintain machinery when it breaks down, as most spare parts are imported.

“The factory has four main milling units, but often only two are operational, which slows production. We are hopeful that the third unit will be running soon,” he said.

Kosam assured stakeholders that the company will continue engaging relevant parties to address challenges affecting the production chain, including access to foreign exchange and import delays.

Jimmy Njakale, Chairperson of the Kasache Cane Growers Association, welcomed the resumption of operations, noting the urgency of processing harvested cane.

“This is now harvesting time. Some of our sugarcane is still in trucks waiting to get into the factory. We are relieved that the factory is back on, so our harvest will not go to waste,” Njakale said.

Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency Executive Director, Willy Kambwandira, praised the resolution, highlighting the importance of timely milling for perishable crops.

“Farmers who supply the mill could have suffered huge losses if the suspension had continued. The closure should not be used as a political tool or a way to score points. It is encouraging to see operations resume promptly,” Kambwandira said.

The closure of Salima Sugar Company came just days after the police temporarily shut down National Economic Empowerment Fund offices in Lilongwe amid concerns over document security and potential fund mismanagement.

With normal operations now resuming, Salima Sugar Company officials, staff, and farmers are optimistic that production will stabilize, ensuring that Malawi’s sugar industry continues to thrive.

