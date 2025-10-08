Airtel Malawi Scores in Fight Against Fibre Cable Vandalism

Airtel Malawi plc has reported significant progress in its efforts to combat fibre cable vandalism, following the arrest of a suspect in Area 3, Lilongwe, in September.

Mphatso Manda, Director of Networks at Airtel Malawi, announced the development at a press briefing in Lilongwe, attributing the success to strong collaboration with local communities.

“We are delighted with the progress made so far in apprehending suspects involved in vandalizing our fibre network,” Manda said. “This milestone has been achieved through strong collaboration with our communities and the police.”

Manda also highlighted the proactive role played by community members at Phalula Trading Centre, who prevented a construction company from destroying a section of Airtel’s fibre cable network.

“Let us stand united in safeguarding our network. Our network supports homes, offices, hospitals, and schools. Protecting it means protecting national connectivity,” he said.

Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira emphasized the Malawi Police Service’s commitment to protecting telecommunication assets, including fibre cables and other Airtel equipment.

“We urge community members to report any suspicious activity or persons involved in damaging network infrastructure. Together, we can curb this malpractice,” Ngwira said.

Fibre cable vandalism has caused network disruptions, business losses, and communication breakdowns in critical sectors. Over the past year, Airtel Malawi has intensified campaigns, partnering with communities, security agencies, and local councils to raise awareness on protecting network infrastructure.

Manda said Airtel will continue investing in community partnerships, surveillance systems, and public education to prevent vandalism.

“Our message is simple — the fight against vandalism is not just for Airtel. It is a national fight, and every citizen has a role to play,” he said.

As Malawi’s demand for reliable digital connectivity grows, protecting infrastructure such as fibre cables is increasingly a shared responsibility. Airtel Malawi’s success, backed by police and community efforts, demonstrates that collective vigilance can make a tangible difference.

