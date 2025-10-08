Billions for Ruins: The Shameful Rot Inside Malawi’s State House

Once the crown jewel of Malawi’s presidency, Kamuzu Palace now lies in shocking disrepair — its once-elegant corridors reeking of decay, its lawns brown and lifeless, and its walls scarred by vandalism.

This is the same State House that, year after year, has been allocated billions of kwacha from the national budget for operations, renovations, and maintenance. Yet what we found during our visit on Tuesday tells a very different story — one of neglect, plunder, and the abuse of public trust.

The scene that greeted us was nothing short of heartbreaking.

Rubbish lay strewn across the grounds, water pipes were broken and leaking, and several rooms inside the main presidential house were stripped bare.

The refrigerators, gym equipment, TV sets, decoders, and office furniture that once filled the rooms were missing. The main kitchen, where official meals were once prepared for visiting dignitaries, now stood barren — no plates, no tablecloths, no utensils.

In the staff quarters, conditions were even worse. Walls bore signs of vandalism, carpets and chandeliers had been removed, and some rooms appeared deliberately trashed. In several houses, taps were broken and water flowed uncontrollably. Air conditioners had been dismantled from walls, and water meters were reportedly stolen.

One room still bore marks of what appeared to be human faeces smeared on the walls — a grotesque symbol of disrespect to the highest office in the land.

A senior official working at the residence told us under condition of anonymity that the mess was far worse just days earlier.

“If you had come earlier, you’d have been shocked,” said the official. “The place was left in chaos. Some cleaning and repairs have begun, but there’s still a long way to go to make this place fit for occupation.”

He added that security officers were called in to guard what remains of the property and prevent further vandalism.

The condition of Kamuzu Palace raises critical questions about how taxpayer money has been used over the years. Each financial year, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) receives substantial allocations for the upkeep of State Residences — Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, Chikoko Bay in Mangochi, and Mzuzu State Lodge.

According to official records, between 2019 and 2024, State House maintenance and operations were funded to the tune of billions of kwacha annually — including allocations for security, refurbishment, furniture, and landscaping.

So how, then, could the seat of the presidency fall into such ruin? Who was responsible for oversight? And what happened to the billions that were meant to maintain these facilities?

The newly appointed Director of State Residences, Kiswell Dakamau, confirmed that his office has not yet completed a full assessment of the situation.

“We have just completed handovers with the former Chief of Staff,” Dakamau said. “The process of assessing the extent of damage begins today. Once that is done, we will determine the cost of repairs and the next steps.”

But for now, Kamuzu Palace remains uninhabitable.

As things stand, President Arthur Peter Mutharika has not yet moved into his official residence. Instead, he continues to operate from his private residence in Blantyre, where he is also expected to preside over today’s swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed Cabinet ministers.

Traditionally, such ceremonies are held at State House — a symbol of executive authority. The relocation of this event underscores just how dire the situation at Kamuzu Palace has become.

Repeated attempts to reach former Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga for comment proved unsuccessful, as he ignored phone calls. Former Director of State House Communications, Kent Mphepo, also declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, information from insiders suggests that the State Residences in Blantyre, Mangochi, and Mzuzu are also in poor condition, raising fears of widespread mismanagement.

For a nation struggling under economic strain, the sight of a neglected State House is more than just a story about damaged buildings — it is a reflection of deeper rot in public accountability.

The State House is not just the President’s home. It is a national asset, a symbol of Malawi’s dignity and governance. Its current state speaks volumes about years of carelessness, lack of oversight, and possible abuse of public funds.

Malawians now await answers:

Who will be held accountable for this decay?

How much will it cost to restore the palace?

And how did this happen under the watch of leaders who swore to protect national resources?

Until those answers come, Kamuzu Palace — once the pride of the nation — stands as a painful reminder that public money without accountability always ends in ruin.

