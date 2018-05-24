Goodall out to China on Malawi electricity mission

Finance minister Goodall Gondwe has flown to China to press for the start of the Kammwamba coal fired electricity project.

Trade and Industry minister Henry Mussa has confirmed Gondwe is in China to sign for the commencement of the project.

“He is sealing the Kammwamba coal fired electricity deal,” said Gondwe.

President Peter Mutharika’s opening of the Trade Fair on Thursday in Blantyre was overshadowed by the private sector worries of the persistent power blackouts which they said was choking their operations.

Mussa was upbeat that Gondwe’s trip would be a success.

It is expected that the Kammwamba electricity would be connected on the grid by 2021.

The country continues to face long hours of black outs partly due to the outdated power stations and indemic high level corruption involving top ruling DPP officials who are stripping Escom and Egenco.

