NFRA halts direct purchase of maize from farmers

May 24, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

State grain keepers, the National Reserve Agency (NFRA) says it has stopped direct purchase of maize after parliament sharply criticised the procurement procedures.

For the past three years, over half of Malawi’s population has been relying on food aid such as the maize loaded on this truck at the WFP warehouse in Blantyre. -Photo:
by Lameck Masina, VOA

Instead, it has subcontracted the purchase of the maize to Auction Holdings.

Parliament’s Agriculture committee recommende to government to stop the direct maize purchases by NFRA.

The committee chair Joseph Chidanti Malunga welcomed the move.

“This will enable NFRA to go back to its core job of keeping maize,” said Malunga.

He said this means NFRA will be buying the maize from Auction Holdings describing it as a good arrangement.

Ministry of Agriculture spokesman Osborne Tsoka confirmed of the new arrangement.

Last year, scores of maize traders stormem NFRA offices in Lilongwe protesting against corruption in the purchase of maize and NFRA bias towards the ruling DPP officials in the purchase of the maize.

