Anothe chief, another meddling in partisan politics

Traditional leader Mpando of Ntcheu says he is endorsing President Peter Mutharika as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate.

Chief Mpando’s remarks come barely days after a section of the society critisized Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa of the Lhomwe tribe for engaging in mediation talks in the infighting in the ruling party.

Speaking at a political rally on Thurday in Ntcheu, Mpando said the issue of age does not come in, saying late Bingu wa Mutharika was much older than Peter but almost ruled for eight years.

“Peter is the only candidate who should lead the DPP to the elections,” he said.

The DPP was in Ntcheu, the home district of the vice president Saulos Chilima, a new political force in the DPP that is being favoured some sections of the party membership ti wrestle power from the 79 year president at the party ballot box.

Prominent Constitutional lawyer Professor Edge Kanyongolo said Ngolongoliwa and other chiefs should keep a distance from politics.

“The law, the chiefs Act is very clear, traditional leaders should not engage in potics, they are just custodians of culture,” Kanyongolo told a radio station.

However, ministry of Local Government spokesperson Mulhabashe Mughogho said section 7 of the chiefs Act gives powers to chiefs to preserve peace.

“Chief Ngolongoliwa is not practising front line politics, he is preserving peace,” Mughogho said.

Chief Ngolongoliwa said he was pacifying troubled political waters in a party whose membership was his tribe, the Lhomwe, therefore he said it was within his mandate to mediate in the DPP politics.

