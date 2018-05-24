Parliamentary cluster chair says mindset change not Ifmis can stop Cashgate: Malawi public money thieveing

Parliament’s influential public money tracker, the Budget and Public Accounts cluster committee has cast doubt that the K5 billion new version of Ifmis software would stop the continued loot of public money at Capital Hill.

The cluster vice chairman John Chikalimba said even after the alarming loot of K30 billion, theft of the public money continues in unprecedented manner.

Ifmis is integrated financial management system, a computer techology package which authorises government payments.

“What we need is change of mindset. Civil servants should be told the evils of theft, we can no longer trust ifms,” said Chikalimba.

He said this Wednesday when the accountant general and his team appeared before the cluster.

Chikalimba feared people will continue manipulating it so that they have an unauthorised access to the public purse.

Accountant General Cryton Chimombo urged the committee to have confidence in the K5 billion Ifmis.

“This ifms will help greatly in the safeguarding of public money,” Chimombo said.

Malawi is grappling with theft of public money from councils to Capital Hill, the seat of government coupled with rampant corruption that has rocked the DPP administration.

