Third Eye goes on ‘ISSA Tour’: Reactivates WAPI

Lilongwe based Hip Hop fiend, Third Eye is going on a national tour dubbed ISSA.

Under the theme mobilizing youth for inclusive growth, the Deep artist wants impact on the youth with positive vibes.

One of the initiatives Third Eye is putting up is a partnership with FDH bank and Airtel.

People will be allowed people buy advance tickets through Airtelmoney at half the price of Mk1000 and open bank accounts with the prospect of start up opportunity’s.

This will be a chance for Third Eye to impart knowledge to fellow youths on Issue’s of self reliance, entrepreneurship are among other influential topics.

The rapper starts the tour in the Northern Region on May 26 in Mzuzu at Mzuzu Stadium.

The tour will take him to Balaka Stadium in the Eastern Region on 3rd June.

Ahead of the tour Third Eye has reactivated WAPI.

The British Council youth-based activities were conceptulized with Kenyan youth activist Buddha Blaze and radio presenter Mwafika.

Third Eye was then a member of the organisational team that the British Council in Kenya recruited to create a platform for artists.

“I was then hired by British Council to co-facilitate, promote and host the three inaugural episodes of WaPi which proved to be quite a success,” says Third Eye.

