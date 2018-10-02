Goodall says DPP has developed North Malawi: MCP’s Harry Mkandawire begs to differ

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Northern Region who is also the Minister of Finance , Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe has extolled the DPP government under President Peter Muthalika’s leadership for developing Northern region.

Speaking during a DPP political rally in Rumphi sunday, Gondwe said for the past four years the DPP government has done tremendous developments for the Northern region, saying this is a sign of true leadership.

“There a number of developments that have been done in the northern region, some still underway others completed while others still in plans, for example look at how Mzuzu city has been transformed the city now has a highway,” said Gondwe

According to Gondwe, government has put aside money for the construction of a great entertainment center in Mzuzu city, saying it will be one of the developments that will change the face of the city and northern region.

“Once the entertainment center is constructed youths will be able to access fast and cheap internet and also this will not only be for entertainment but it will also bring in employment to a number of youths,” explained Gondwe.

But MCP second vice president Harry Mkandawire said DPP government has failed northerners, saying they have brought substandard developments to the region.

“DPP has brought in substandard developments to the north, look at the tarmac roads they are constructing, as I am speaking now the Karonga Chitipa road has potholes, the Mombela University up to now we have nothing happening on the ground,” said Mkandawire

Mkandawire added that it is so shameful that Gondwe had to lie to his own people in the north where he gains more respect.

For a time now people from the northern region have been accusing several governments of the day for failing to bring balanced to the developed in the country, saying north remains sidelined, despite the governments claiming of bring balanced development.

