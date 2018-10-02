Zomba low voter registration turnout: MEC not impressed with phase 6

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it is not impressed with Phase 6 of voter registration with Chairperson for the Commission, Justice Jane Ansah expressing concern over the low turnout in most registration centres in Zomba.

After visiting some registration centres on Monday in Zomba, Ansah said the district had registered few voters during the registration exercise which started on September 19.

“What we have observed is a low turnout in most centres although few centres have done very well,” she said.

Ansah said out of the projected figure of 5114 at Sacred Heart Primary School registration Centre in Zomba City, 2540 people were registered by Sunday despite different sensitization methods employed before and during the exercise period.

However, she said she was optimistic that the situation would improve in the remaining voter registration days.

“Unlike other days, I have noted that a lot of people are coming in today to register and I believe that over 100 people will be registered per centre today and tomorrow,” she added.

Ansah then assured Malawians that the commission will use a number of strategies in the remaining phase such as dramas, road shows, mobile announcements and meetings with local leaders to woo Malawians encouraging them to go and register.

The centres which the chairperson toured include Mulunguzi Secondary School, Chawe Primary School, Sacred Heart Boys Primary School and Chikowi Primary School.

Over 408, 000 people are expected to register during phase 6 of voter registration exercise in Zomba District.

