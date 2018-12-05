Gor keeper saves Miracle penalty, as Chiukepo blew it: Bullets out of CAF Champions League

Malawi flag carrier in the prestigious Caf Africa Champions League, Nyasa Big Bullets on Wednesday were knocked out of the competition by Kenyan champiosn Gor Mahia following a dramatic preliminary round match when they lost in penalty shootout 5-4 on aggregate after in second leg staged at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Bullets should have finished the job and progress to the next stage of the Caf Champions League when they led in the 55th minute through Chiukepo Msowoya.

Msowoya missed a golden opportunity to seal the victory for Bullets in the 88th minute when they were awarded a penalty but his kick was saved by Gor veteran keeper Boniface Oluoch before forcing the match into penalties as it was a 1-1 stalemate as Gor Mahia had won the first leg with an identical score line.

In the shootout, Oluoch saved Miracle Gabeya’s kick and made himself big to distract Pilirani Zonda who sent his shot bouncing off the cross bar to secure their passage to the enxt round.

Yamikani Fodya, John Lanjesi and Msowoya converted their kicks for Bullets.

While the Kenyans converted their kicks through as Ondieki, Humphrey Mieno, Boniface Omondi, and captain Harun Shakava pacifying the home crowd that had painted the

Gor Mahia took time to settle into the game; allowing Bullets to dictate the first quarter of the opening half. Only George Odhiambo came close within the first five minutes.

Bullets won a dangerous free-kick from the left side, but BOluoch was on a high alert to parry the ball to safety.

.It took Nyasa Big Bullets 31 minutes to have the first attempt on goal. But Gor Mahia was not different either.

Earlier, Gor Mahia’s assistant coach Zedekiah Zico Otieno was sent to the stands after he protested strongly the decision to award their hosts a penalty kick in the dying minutes of second half.

