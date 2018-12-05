Verification of voters roll even on SMS, starts December 10 to January 9– Malawi Electoral Commission

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will commence voters’ verification exercise for registered voters of the May 2019 tripartite general election to verify if their names and photographs appear in the register. t from Monday next week to January 9, 2019 .

MEC’s director of media and public relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that registered voters will also be able to verify their details by sending an SMS with their voter number to 5VOTE (58683).

He said the SMS service will be done in conjunction with Malawi Electoral Support Network (MESN).

“This facility will be able to only verify text details of the registrant i.e. names and centre where registered. This is a free facility and available to TNM and Airtel subscribers. Users will not be required to have airtime in their mobile phone to access the service,” he explained.

Mwafulirwa further advised that in case there are errors in the registration information or the system responds that the details are not available, voters, are encouraged to visit the centre where they registered and will be assisted accordingly.

He urged those who have relocated from the place they registered to utilise this chance and process their transfers adding that transfers will only be processed during the voter verification period. “After that MEC will not process any transfer.”

The electoral body will start phase one of voters’ register verification from December 10 to 14 next week covering Kasungu, Kasungu Municipality Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Dowa, Salima, Mchinji and Dedza.

The second phase will start from December 18 to 22 and councils to be covered are Lilongwe, Lilongwe City, Ntcheu, Blantyre, Blantyre City, Mwaza, Neno, Nsanje and Chikwawa.

According to Mwafulirwa, phase three will start from December 26 to 30 and will cover Mangochi, Mangochi Town, Balaka, Machinga, Zomba, Zomba City, Chiradzulu, Thyolo, Luchenza Municipality, Phalombe and Mulanje.

In the fourth and last phase, people will be able to verify their details in the councils of Chitipa, Kalonga, Rumphi, Nkhata Bay, Likoma, Mzuzu City and Mzimba and the exercise will start from January 5 to 9, 2019.

MEC registered about 6,856,295 voters for the coming 2019 tripartite general election.

