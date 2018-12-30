Gospel Kazako donates to Zomba Central Hospital marking 50th birthday

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Managing Director Gospel Kazako has urged policy makers in the country to consider making policies focusing on the welfare of children saying the future and development of any country is a reflection of how children have been raised.

Kazako made the remarks on Saturday at Zomba Central Hospital where he donated various items and money to newly born babies as part of celebration marking his 50th birthday. The choice of the hospital rested on the sole fact that he was born on 29 December 1968 at the same facility.

He said it is pathetic to note that the country does not give much attention on issues affecting Children contrary to what other developed countries are doing.

“Every nation is privileged to have citizens but most of the times we seem not to pay attention on where they are coming from, we do not pay enough attention to where these citizens were breed, the nation starts from these wards we have visited, most countries are doing very well because they invested in children that is why they insist on Children rights but our country we are far behind when it comes to raising children, something which is wrong, let us change our minds and start paying attention to children if we are to develop”, he said

Kazako added that he believe in sharing that is why he decided to visit the facility.

“I decided to come here to share my joy with those children I’m sharing birthday with, my mum tells me that I was born here, therefore I thought it is wise to come and share the little I have because i also believe that sharing is more important than receiving”, he said

He also thanked his mother for the care and love since his childhood to where he is now.

“It’s been a journey of salt of paper and a journey of Lemon and Honey but let me thank my mother for always being there for us, my brothers and sisters. She constructed us very well, she gave us values and taught us ethics in life”, he added

Mother to Gospel Kazako, Catherine described Gospel as a God fearing person who had always wanted to achieve great things in life and someone who doesn’t easily loose hope on something.

“Gospel has always been a very good child since he was born; I thank God for his life and I am wishing him many more years of peace, good health and happiness”, she said

She also tipped mothers that a journey of raising a child is not milky but seeking God’s grace is paramount.

Senior Nursing Officer Maliya Mataka expressed gratitude for the donation saying it is rare for people to remember their place of birth and urged others to emulate what kazako has done.

At the time of visit (between 9 and 10 am), the hospital had registered 9 newly born babies where 8 of them were boys and a girl and others who also benefited from the donation are those who were born on 28th December making a total of 26 beneficiaries.

