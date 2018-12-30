3 convicted and fined for causing havoc in court

Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Court on Friday convicted and ordered Sulaimana Douglas, 37, Sharifu Puluma, 36 and Julius Kandodo, 31, to pay a fine of K75, 000 or in default serve a 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The crime contravenes section 254 of the penal code and attracts a maximum punishment of 14 years imprisonment if one is found liable and convicted of the same.

Police prosecution witness, Constable Gift Kalamula told the court that on December 07, 2018, the victim Hassan Rajab who works for A.G. Tsellingas Company as Estate Manager had a civil case at Nselema Third Grade Magistrate Court between A.G. Tsellingas Company and Mkongomwa Estate which belongs to the family of the three accused persons.

Kalamula said at the end of the civil case, the court ruled in favour of A.G. Tsellingas Company, something which did not go down well with the proprietors of Mkongomwa Estate who started accusing the presiding magistrate of being biased and later assaulted Rajab.

“Some people who came to attend the court session rescued Rajab and reported the matter to Nselema Police Unit,” Kalamula told the court.

The court further learnt that the victim was taken to Ntaja Heath Centre whilst the three accomplices were immediately arrested.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charge, First Grade Magistrate, Jones Masula ordered the three offenders to pay a fine of K7 ,000.00 each or in default serve 12 months imprisonment with hard labour.

All the convicts come from Ntali Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikweo in Machinga.

