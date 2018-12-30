Masters’ captain Francis Mkonda voted 2018 Carlsberg Cup Discovery of the Season

Masters Security FC captain Francis Mkonda has won the 2018 Carlsberg Cup Discovery of the Season award after dominating a poll done by a committee of sports journalists.

Mkonda amassed 20 of the total 25 votes to edge out teammate, Juma Yatina, who got two votes and Hangover Hammers’ midfielder Richard Robson, who got three votes.

The 20-year-old, who received a trophy and K200,000 cash, was instrumental as Masters Security FC produced one of the top football fairytales of 2018 when they won the Carlsberg Cup, which was their maiden national cup victory.

He won Man of the Match accolades in the semifinals and also the final against Nyasa Big Bullets and Wanderers respectively, a testimony of his contribution to Masters success.

His performance in the Carlsberg Cup earned him a place in the Under-23 national team.

“It is an honour for me to win this award,” he said. “It’s not easy to get such recognition out of all the players who took part in the competition. I would like to thank my teammates and everybody at Masters for contributing to this award.

“The cup success was about hard work. This award will motivate me to work extra hard and improve as a player and win more trophies,” he said.

Castel Malawi introduced the Discovery of the Season award in 2013 in order to encourage upcoming players. It is given to a young unknown player who makes impact in the Carlsberg Cup.

The company’s Market Category Manager Twikale Chirwa said they were impressed with the performance of young players in the competition.

“For one to make a name in the Carlsberg Cup and eventually get a national team call up shows the impact the cup is playing in exposing young talent and we wish Mkonda a successful career,” said Chirwa.

Other previous winners were:

Lemani Nthala of Kamuzu Barracks FC (2013)

Francis Mwambo of Zomba United (2014)

Juma Chikwenga of Moyale Barracks (2015)

George Chauya of Mangochi Police (2016)

Tony Bias of Nchalo United (2017)

