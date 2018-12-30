Police arrest man over murder of wife’s secrete lover   

A 46-year-old man from Karonga is in Police custody for allegedly killing a man he suspected was dating his wife.

Lusekero Mwafongo, is reported to have murdered Robert Munthali, 47 at Mwakwama village in the area of traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga district.

Karonga Police Spokesperson, George Mlewa said on Friday, that the incident happened when the suspect’s wife, was found with Munthali (the deceased) on the night of 26 December, 2018.

“We are told that Mwafongo had been suspecting his wife to be in love with the deceased for a period of time.

“He then found the two outside his house during the said night which angered him to the extent that he assaulted Munthali to death,” said Mlewa.

Mlewa said postmortem revealed that death was caused by traumatic wounds.

Mwafongo will appear in court soon, to answer the charge of murder which is contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

Munthali hailed from Mwandambo village while Mwafongo comes from Mwakwama village, both in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga.

Meanwhile, police are reminding the general public to stop taking the law into their own hands.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :