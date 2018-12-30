Nkhata Bay Prison staff spouses donate to district hospital patients

Wives to Nkhata Bay Prison staff members have donated assorted items to Nkhata Bay District Hospital children’s and female wards, worth about K100 000.

Prison’s station officer’s wife, Gertrude Kumimba, who is also a sergeant at the prison, said the donation was made to share the joy of the festive season with patients at the hospital.

“As the Bible teaches us to be virtuous women, we took it upon ourselves to put a little joy in these patients during this happy season by sharing the word of God and presenting our small gifts to them,” Kumimba said.

Annie Mbewe, a mother to 4 year-old Chimwemwe Longwe, admitted at the children’s ward for cerebral Malaria, commended the women for cheering the sick during the season.

Another patient in the female ward, Elita Njikho was emotional as she spoke from the hospital bed.

“I am very thankful, continue that spirit and may the good Lord guide you as you continue doing the same to others,” she said.

The Officer In-charge for Nkhata Bay District Hospital’s Female Ward, Joseph Ngwira, said such events are important to patients.

“Such visits are appreciated by the hospital, because Nkhata Bay District Hospital like many other hospitals, does not provide three basic meals for patients.

“It is very difficult for most patients, especially those that have been in the hospital long enough, to source different items to help them in their daily lives,” Ngwira said.

The women contributed money towards the activity and donated two packets of sugar, four Azam soap tablets, two packets of soy pieces, one packet of salt and one litter cooking oil to each patient.

