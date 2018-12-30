Shammah Vocals and Piksy bag two awards each at UMP Malawi awards

Musical sensation Shammah Vocals and veteran artist Piksy on Saturday night both picked up two awards at the Urban Music People (UMP) held at Robins Parks in Blantyre.

In what most people say well deserved wins, Shammah Vocals got Best AfroSoul Act and Best Urban GospelAct.

Speaking when he accepted both gongs, Shammah Vocals, in the company of a crowd of people close to him and fans said he owed the success to his Producer Jay Emm, and his fans for their support.

“I would not be here if it was not for this man.”

Pisky got Best Artist of the year and his hit ‘Umakwana’ went away with song the year gong.

Kelly Kay received his 5th award in the category of Best RnB/Afropop Artist/Group.

He told the cheering crowd: “I do not take this for granted.” Adding :”Let’s do this again next year.”

Other big winners of the night were VJ Ken, Njuchi Eli and Toast, Henwood and Tuno.

The video director, VJKen gave an emphatic speech saying he has broken a record just a year into the music video business.

He said: “There is no way to express the moment. Started working last year and this is my first nomination. I thank God for the exposure. It was only Sukez and VJ Ken just broke the record expect fire next year.”

Full list of winners:

Artist of The Year-Piksy

Music Video of The Year-Tay Grin’s Lubwa

Music Video Director of The Year-VJKen

Album of the Year-Suffix

Song of The Year-Piksy Umakwana

Collaboration of The Year-Gwamba and Fredokiss-Nthawi Zanji

Best New Artist/Group-Njuchi Eli

Best Female Artist-Tuno

Producer of The Year-Henwood

Best Urban Gospel Artist/Group-Shammah Vocals

Best Hip-Hop Artist/Group-Toast

Best Dancehall Artist/Group-Purple C

Best RnB/Afropop Artist/Group-Kelly Kay

Best Band-Zathu Band

Best Duo-Mabilinganya Empire

BEST SADC International Act-King Monada

Lifetime Achievement-Lucius Banda

Best AfroSoul Artist/Group-Shammah Vocals

Humanitarian Award-Fredokiss

Best Live Artist-Faith Mussa

