Gospel singer George Mkandawire laid to rest

December 7, 2020

Renowned gospel artist George Mkandawire  was described as strong-willed, a people’s person and full of life when he was laid to rest at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre on Monday.

Musicians and people from all walks of life have gathered at Robin’s Park in Blantyre for  the send-off of fallen musician George Mkandawire  who died last week in Zambia.
Earlier, his friends, family, fellow gospel artists and politicians had gathered at the Robins Park to pay their last respect conducted a send off.

Mkandawire died in Zambia from high blood pressure after he collapsed in a bathroom before taking shower.

Veteran gospel star Ethel Kamwendo Banda delivered a tribute to Mkandawire.

Mourners and fans sang along and danced when some of the gospel artists performed on stage at the funeral – which also doubled-up as a free concert.

Ndirande Anglican Voice  composed a song specially dedicated to the gospel artist.

Mkandawire , 46, was described as one of the best artists in his genre who had dreams of uplifting his family and community at large and would give with an open heart without wanting anything in return.

On his part, music kingpin Lucious Banda said Mkandawire had taught the  musicians love and would be remembered for his passion to succeed.

“He was never afraid to apologise when he wronged you. It is difficult to let it go,” he said.

Minister of Tourism, Michael Usi, who also represented the State President,  said it was emotional and unbelievable that Mkandawire  was gone.

“George  chose to be happy. He never compromised his dream and he knew what he wanted in life. He was not boring and was sharing. We will remember him by his sense of humour,” Usi  told the mourners.

Usi, described him as a shy person but very energetic when performing on stage.

He said Mkandawire had touched various people in different ways.

Other music acts present at the send off were Adam’s Family, King James Phiri, Chitheka Family, Rudo Chakwera, The Great Angels Choir, Wendy Harawa and Skeffa Chimoto.

Mkandawire’s body arrived in the country on Saturday and his remains were laid to rest at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of mourners attended the burial ceremony.

George was born in 1974, hailed from Nkombezi village in Rumphi district.

The artist rose to stardom in the early 2000’s after releasing albums such as Ulendo.

Lately he went into a music hibernation only to resurface last year with news that he had signed for Major 1 Records which is owned by Prophet Shephard Bushiri.

