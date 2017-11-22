Gospel singer Walusungu Kishombe to launch third album

One of the gospel artists in the country, Walusungu Kishombe, aka ‘Balaam’ said people should expect live performances with Rowling Sounds Band and a raffle draw during the launch of his third album CD and DVD slated for new year’s day.

The launch of the 11-track album will take place Sheaffer ICA Marquee in Lilongwe.

Kishombe said the album carries a unique message of hope to people.

“Through this album, I am launching my ministry with an aim of winning souls,” said Kishombe.

Some of the tracks in the album include Balaam, Salichete, Moyo uzasintha, tachilowa, and satana usazivute.

The album was recorded at Shalom records by Francis Chimasula.

Kishombe said he is hopeful that his ministry would grow through this album launch.

“I am expecting the hand of God to come down on this day. God will talk to his people through songs that I will sing on this day and people will testify to his greatness,” Kishombe said.

Magic promotions and other companies are the ones promoting and organizing this mega event.

Ronald Thamakera, promoter for Magic promotions, said the Kishombe’s album launch will have famous gospel supporting artists like Gwamba, Princess Chitsulo, Favoured Martha, Evance Meleka, and Norman Phiri just to mention very few.

Thamakera appealed to all gospel lovers in the country to come in large number and watch the energetic performance from Kishombe.

Kishombe, whose music career started way back in 2001, came up his first album in 2006 followed by the second album in 2010.

The launch on new year’s day will also be spiced up by a raffle draw in which lucky winners will cart home different prices Plasma TV screens and T-shirts.

