GOtv to beam live All Africa Music Awards

Malawian GOtv viewers have a chance of watching All Africa Music Awards, MultiChoice has announced.

MultiChoice Sales and Marketing Manager, Chimwemwe Nyirenda has disclosed that local viewers of one of the Africa’s affordable pay-tv will be watching the awards live on 10-12 November 2017.

The awards will be broadcasted live on GOtv as well as on DStv.

“This is the first time that we have screened these spectacular awards live on our platforms. We hope to be able to keep showcasing these awards in the future, so that we are part of celebrating the amazing musical talent that we have in our continent,” said Nyirenda.

The All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) is one of the biggest music awards in Africa with participation of over 700 artistes across the continent.

The awards, which are in their 4th year, will be held in Nigeria, which has been the host city since 2014 and will be co-hosted by multi-award winning artist and composer, Akonand one of Cameroon’s biggest entertainment personality and host Sophy.

Nominees in over 33 regional and continental categories are battling it out for the coveted AFRIMA 23.9 karat gold-plated trophy. These include the AFRIMA Legend Award and Music/Entertainment Journalist of the Year award.

Well-known sensational African music names on the AFRIMA nominees list include: Becca ft Patoranking (Ghana), Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)in the Best Female in West AfricaCategory; Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Davido (Nigeria), Fally Ipupa (DRC) in the Artiste of the Year Category; Darassa (Tanzania), Ebony (Ghana), The Dogg (Namibia) and Nyashiki (Kenya) in the African Fans Favourite Category. Artists vying for Album of the Year include Angola’s Anselmo Ralph, Dark suburb (Ghana), Wizkid (Nigeria), Hugh Masekela (South Africa) and more. You can get the full nominees list on https://afrima.org

Other categories include Best African Jazz, Best African Pop, Best African Reggae, Ragga Dancehall, Most Promising Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Video of the Year. Past winners have included Sally Boss madam (Namibia) – Best Female in Southern Africa, Kuseim (Uganda) Producer of the Year, VVIP (Ghana) – Video of the Year, Flavour (Nigeria) – Best Male in West Africa and Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania) for Best Male in East Africa.

Who will take home a gold AFRIMA trophy this year? Tune in GOtv Plus to find out! The channels will go live with content from Friday 10 November at 23:00 CAT.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :