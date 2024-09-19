Governance commentator Undule reflects on political party conventions

In recent months, Malawi has witnessed a series of elective conventions held by political parties in compliance with the new requirement set by the Registrar of Political Parties. These conventions, held by parties such as the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and the People’s Party (PP), serve as a key process in selecting leadership that will shape the direction of their respective parties as the country heads towards the 2025 general elections.

These conventions on the other hand were well organized and highly patronized by party members and delegates, demonstrating the importance of internal democracy within these political parties. MCP in particular, held a convention that was lauded for its orderliness and inclusivity. The process was not only transparent but also allowed various voices within the party to contest and present their visions for the future. Similarly, the DPP and PP conventions attracted attention as a reflection of their members’ commitment to ensuring their parties remain relevant.

One of the commendable aspects of these conventions was the extensive media coverage they received. Across various media platforms, the conventions were reported on thoroughly, providing Malawians with real-time updates. The role of the media in covering these conventions cannot be overlooked as it allowed for Malawians to follow the conventions.

While the conventions were generally a positive demonstration of internal democracy, there were some notable concerns. It has been observed that some individuals contesting for leadership positions are still embroiled in corruption cases. This raises some questions about the integrity of both the candidates and the political parties. For a candidate with pending corruption charges to be considered for leadership in a political party is not only damaging to the party’s reputation but also to the nation’s political image.

Allowing individuals who are still facing corruption allegations to contest for leadership sends a concerning message. It raises questions about whether these candidates could be trusted with national responsibility. It is important to understand that leadership requires individuals to exhibit a high level of integrity and public trust. A leader facing corruption charges cannot effectively inspire this trust.

Therefore, political parties must prioritize integrity by ensuring that candidates clear their legal issues before seeking leadership positions. Doing so will enhance both the party’s credibility and the trust of Malawians. For the sake of the party’s future and the nation’s well-being, political parties must enforce vetting mechanisms that prevent candidates with unresolved legal issues or corruption issues from contesting in elective leadership positions.

Another important lesson from the conventions is the need for parties that are yet to hold their elective conventions, such as the United Transformation Movement (UTM) to protect their core vision and values from being hijacked by opportunists who might be seeking leadership positions solely for personal gains. In Malawi’s politics there is a growing trend of individuals crossing over from one party to another in search of leadership opportunities without having the party’s best interests at heart.

Allowing outsiders to contest for leadership could be detrimental as these opportunists often prioritize their personal egos over the party’s main interests. In this regard political parties must ensure that those vying for leadership positions are committed to the party’s principles and long-term goals. If not, these parties’ risks being taken over by individuals whose only objective is to attain power and sell the parties as it was with UDF with Late Bingu Wa Mutharika’s DPP.

One other important lesson is avoiding hand-picking or imposition of leaders which threatens the integrity of internal democratic processes. UTM must also learn from this and ensure that their leadership is selected through transparent and competitive processes. Genuine internal democracy allows for the emergence of strong, legitimate leaders who command the trust of both party members and the electorate. Imposed leaders often lack this legitimacy, leading to disunity and distrust within the party

