Government engages 4,200 Auxiliary Teachers for primary schools

The Ministry of Education through Malawi Education Reform Program (MERP) has engaged 4200 temporary Auxiliary teachers to be deployed in various primary schools across the country.

The Ministry has also increased the monthly honoraria amount from K80,000 to K120,000 representing a jump of 50 per cent.

The Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mphatso Nkuonera confirmed the development saying the teachers have been drawn from the Initial Primary Teacher Education IPTE 14, 15 and 16.

“The engagement of the teachers forms part of efforts by government to reduce the pupil qualified teacher ratio across the country,” he said.

Nkuonera added that the teachers will be placed in various primary schools in 32 education divisions for 2024 to 2025 academic year.

The selected teachers are expected to report to work on 1st September, 2024.

He however, reminded the prospective teachers that the engagement does not in any way guarantee automatic employment on permanent basis after the expiry of the temporary period.

MERP is a four year program which taps financial support from the Malawi Government, the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE)

