Umodzi Party says it remains committed to Tonse Alliance

Umodzi Party says it still believes that the Tonse Alliance, of which it is a partner, is on the right track towards promoting the welfare of Malawians.

The party, through its president, Thomas Wezzie Kaumba, has made these sentiments when reacting to recent developments surrounding the alliance, whereas another partner, UTM Party, has quit it.

Kaumba says despite UTM having valid reasons for leaving the alliance, those remaining should not be moved and instead, they should reason together on how to put things back on the right track.

“The Umodzi Party remains committed to working within the Tonse Alliance framework and contributing to the development and progress of our beloved country,” he said.

“We believe that, despite the challenges, we can achieve great things by working together in the spirit of unity and cooperation.”

The party has since called on the state president, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, to hold dialogue with the Tonse partners and have an honest conversation over the state affairs.

“Initiate open and honest dialogue with all members of the Tonse Alliance to address concerns and rebuild trust,” he explains in the statement.

Kaumba further believes that a transparent dialogue process will demonstrate the Alliance’s commitment to resolving internal conflicts and fostering unity in the country.

UTM announced their exit from the alliance on Friday last week, after staying in it for four years.

The alliance was formed in 2020 as the country was heading to a Constitutional Court-ordered Fresh Presidential Elections that saw Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Chakwera winning it.

Then UTM President, late Dr. Saulos Chilima continued to hold the office of the vice president as he was Chakwera’s running mate prior to the elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!