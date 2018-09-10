Government extends internship to private sector

The Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development says the private sector can benefit from the youth internship programme by requesting for interns to be attached to their companies.

Principal Secretary Joseph Mwandidya said government could be providing allowance while the interns are working.

“The problem is that we did not conduct enough sensitisation on the programme so the private sector does not understand as they think that once they take interns on board, the burden of paying them will be theirs.

“On the contrary, it is government that will be paying the interns; hence, the need for them to come forward,” he said.

So far, they have engaged 2 227 graduate interns to work in various district councils, ministries, departments and agencies to enable them gain experience.

“We do not have control over where to send them, but we are sending them to institutions that have opened their doors by requesting for the interns.

“We are appealing to other government institutions that still have an opening that can be filled by the interns to come forward and request for the number of interns they want,” he said.

Mwandidya advised all the newly-recruited graduate interns in government institutions throughout the country to report for duties from Monday.

Addressing a news conference in Lilongwe last week. Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila said the internship programme is aimed at reducing unemployment rate, especially among the youth.

Government has introduced the internship programme for the youth with financial support from the African Development Bank (AfDB)to enable the youth gain practical experience.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :