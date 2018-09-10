DPP accuse Karonga Councilors of sabotaging govt development initiatives

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Deputy Regional Governor for the north, Smart Kayira, has accused councilors in Karonga of sabotaging development initiatives in the district.

He was speaking Sunday when he and Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango alongside other DPP party officials addressed a rally at Baka Community Day Secondary School Ground in the district.

Kayira took a swipe at the councilors, saying they sabotage government development initiatives in the district because they all belong to opposition political parties.

“Honourable Minister, Karonga District is failing to progress because all councilors belong to opposition political parties, hence they sabotage government development initiatives.

“DPP is doing all it can to develop this district but the councilors are not supportive, just because they do not belong to the ruling DPP,” said Kayira.

In his remarks, Presidential Advisor on Youth affairs, Symon Vuwa Kaunda said DPP- initiated projects are tremendous and speak volumes of what the party is capable of delivering to Malawians.

Kaunda cited Njakwa- Livingstonia-Road construction project in Rumphi, Karonga-Songwe Road rehabilitation project and Mzuzu- Nkhata Bay Road which is already completed, as some of the notable development projects the DPP has initiated in the Northern Region.

“By implementing these projects and more others in the north, DPP has demonstrated that it is committed towards the improvement of people’s living standards by providing them with social amenities,” said Kaunda.

Also speaking at the rally, Mhango said government is committed towards uplifting lives of the people in Northern Region.

The minister said developments such as Mzimba Integrated Water Project, Kalenge Water Project in Chitipa and Karonga Water Project are manifestations that government is committed to ensure that people have access to safe and clean water.

“Karonga shall soon have a K20 billion water project which will boost and extend the current water supply system in the district.

“This is an indication that DPP has the welfare of people at heart,” said Mhango.

