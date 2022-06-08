Government implements Chakwera austerity measures as lakeshore meetings are banned

Government says it has banned lakeshore meetings for civil servants with immediate effect just days after President Dr Lazarus Chakwera announced tough austerity measures.

Secretary to President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba has told principal secretaries of various government ministries and departments that all meetings should be held within duty stations and that board meetings for parastatals must be held in the boardrooms.

She also said meetings in Mponela, Dowa for government offices based in Lilongwe have been banned.

President Chakwera has announced strict expenditure measures six days ago which government Ministries, Agencies and Departments have to follow.

The measures include restrictions on foreign trips for all government officials for the period between June and December this year.

They are a result of the current situation following the devaluation of the Kwacha which was meant to improve inflow of forex.

Some of the notable measures include slashing by 20 percent of fuel allocated to ministers, reduction to three international trips by government officials and restricting four meetings per year for all boards of government institution.

