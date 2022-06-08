Ministry closes Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre

June 8, 2022

The Ministry of Tourism has closed Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre.

Ministry officials say the closure follows the hotel failure to pay the annual Tourism and Hotel License fee.

Golden Peacock Hotel: Closed & fined.

According to tourism officials, the hotel has failed to pay the fees despite several reminders.

The license expired in 2021.

Minister of Tourism Michael Usi accompanied by officials from the ministry is conducting a hotel inspection exercise in the city of Blantyre.

The hotel will be required to pay a fine of K50,000 before it reopens.

