Government’s Security Secondments Under Fire as Police and MDF Win Court Protection

Here is a well-written news story showing how the government is increasingly struggling to second senior personnel in security agencies — and how the courts have repeatedly stepped in to block such moves. I draw on the latest case in the police, and provide background from what recently happened at the army (MDF), to show the growing pattern and danger for institutional stability.

The administration’s attempt to reshuffle top security officers has once again ended in chaos — this time with the courts halting the government’s decision to second five senior Malawi Police Service (MPS) officers to the civil service, a move that analysts warn could undermine not only discipline, but the rule of law.

On 28 November 2025, the High Court in Lilongwe granted an injunction to the five senior officers — former Commissioners Christopher Katani, Rhoda Manjolo, Emmanuel Soko, Chikondi Chingadza, and Barbra Mchenga Tsiga — restraining the government from implementing a secondment order issued by the Chief Secretary, Justin Saidi. The officers were seeking a judicial review of the redeployment decision.

The court order reads in part that the redeployment be suspended “either through himself or through any other servant or agent … until further order of this court or until the conclusion of the matter.”

This Is Not the First Time — Forced Transfers Are Becoming the Norm

Just a week before the police case, the court similarly halted a parallel move involving top officers of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF). Five senior MDF generals — Major General Chikunkha Soko, Major General Saiford Kalisha, Major General Swithan Mchungula, Major General Francis Kakhuta Banda and Brigadier General Harold Dzoole — had been abruptly redeployed to civilian roles as security-directors at State-owned enterprises such as ESCOM, NOCMA, ADMARC, Water Board and EGenco.

Their legal challenge, filed through counsel Allan Chinula, resulted in the High Court issuing an injunction to freeze the redeployment pending full judicial review.

The court’s intervention in both the police and military cases illustrates a disturbing trend: senior security personnel are being shuffled out of their commands or roles without proper procedure, prompting them to resort to the judiciary for protection.

Why This Matters — Institutional Integrity at Risk

Observers warn that this pattern of forced secondments and court injunctions threatens the independence, discipline, and effectiveness of state security agencies. Rather than smooth administrative reshuffles, the government’s moves are increasingly viewed as politically motivated — undermining professionalism and morale within the security services.

Redirecting senior commanders from their core duties to civilian or administrative roles — often at parastatals — risks:

Disrupting command structures and military or policing chain-of-command.

Diluting institutional memory and professionalism when veteran officers are removed from active duty.

Creating perception of politicisation of security agencies if redeployments appear arbitrary or punitive.

Forcing security personnel to divert energy and resources to court battles rather than public safety or national defence.

A recent commentary described the government’s repeated attempts to second top officers as “strange and aggressive redeployments” — moves that give the impression of punishment, revenge or political retribution rather than administrative necessity.

Calls for Reform — Why Secondments Must Be Legal, Transparent, and Justified

Legal experts and civil society observers argue that while redeployment and secondment are not inherently wrong, such moves must follow constitutional and institutional procedures, and must not compromise the independence and effectiveness of vital national security organs. With the judiciary increasingly becoming the only obstacle preventing arbitrary redeployments, many are asking whether the executive is overstepping its authority.

Critics say the government should instead focus on clear guidelines, transparent processes, and respect for institutional norms when transferring or seconding officers — not ad hoc decrees that end up in court.

For Malawi to maintain trust in its security institutions, observers say, it needs a system where security agencies are allowed to operate without fear of political interference — and where any redeployment respects due process and the law.

Conclusion — Courts Becoming the Safety Valve for Governance Missteps

The latest injunction against redeploying senior police officers, following the defence force generals’ similar legal victory, sends a stark signal: the government’s shortcut approach to secondments is failing. The courts are increasingly being drawn into what should be administrative decisions. Unless there is a serious commitment to transparent, legal, and justified personnel movements — or better yet, a comprehensive review of secondment policy — Malawi risks undermining both national security and the rule of law.

