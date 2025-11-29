Tambuli vows massive development in Mangochi South Constituency

In his milestone of humanitarian initiatives across Malawi through international partnerships and collaboration with the government, Mangochi South legislator Bilal Tambuli has pledged to bring massive development to his constituency.

In the preamble of his maiden speech presented in Parliament on 18th November 2025, Tambuli highlighted numerous humanitarian efforts conducted with international partners across the world.

He stated that, together with these counterparts, they have supported 34,000 people affected by Cyclone Freddy and provided students from secondary schools and universities with laptops, uniforms, and scholastic materials across the country.

The Mangochi South legislator further revealed that they have donated sporting materials to the Malawi Police Service, distributed over 600 wheelchairs to physically challenged people nationwide, and constructed shelters and markets for small-scale traders.

“Through these brothers and sisters, we have constructed houses for the elderly in Mchinji, Lilongwe, Zomba, Balaka, and also in Mangochi districts.

“We have drilled over 1,500 boreholes and water wells, and constructed many places of worship across the country serving people of all faiths,” Tambuli said.

Tambuli later commended President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for introducing free school fees and abolishing school contributions, describing the policy as historical and life-changing for Malawi’s education system.

He pledged to complement this initiative in his constituency by providing free school uniforms to students in over 34 schools.

The legislator lamented that the K5 billion Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will be allocated to support needy students in government secondary schools and public universities.

He stressed that no student should remain at home due to lack of resources.

Tambuli appealed to the Ministry of Education to revive the school feeding programme in his constituency, noting that currently only five schools benefit from it.

He explained that many children attend school on empty stomachs because their parents cannot afford to feed them.

He emphasised that the reintroduction of the programme would make a significant difference by allowing children to focus, concentrate, and learn effectively.

Tambuli also promised to build more school blocks and teachers’ houses to ensure that children do not have to walk long distances to access education.

He disclosed that poverty remains a major challenge in his constituency, highlighting that some children use leftover cooking oil for small fish (bonya) and local cakes (zitumbuwa) as body lotion—a situation he described as shameful.

The legislator hailed President Mutharika for introducing a K200 million youth and women loan programme and pledged that youth and women in his constituency, regardless of political affiliation, will benefit equally.

He revealed that under the K500 billion CDF, immediate implementation will target infrastructure projects, including bridge construction, with part of the fund used to improve health services at Mulibwanji Hospital, the only health facility in the constituency, where many families currently cannot afford medical fees.

Tambuli stated that he will work hand in hand with the Ministry of Health to ensure that healthcare services are accessible and free, emphasising that good health is a right, not a privilege.

He added that other portions of the fund will be used to boost agricultural productivity, enhance food security, build markets, promote trade, and create local employment opportunities.

“I have already constructed three markets personally, and I will use this fund to build over 22 markets in my constituency,” he added.

Tambuli urged fellow legislators, especially newly elected ones, to lead their people with kindness, compassion, love, humanity, and humility, reminding them that leadership is a calling, not a choice.

In his remarks, the Leader of the House, Jappie Mhango, praised the legislators for their impressive participation and contributions during the August House session.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika officially opened Parliament on 5th November 2025 to allow legislators to deliberate on the mid-year budget review and other important national issues, with deliberations expected to conclude on 5th December 2025.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :